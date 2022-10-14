80-year-old mauled to death by daughter’s 3 dogs, Georgia cops say. Now she’s charged

A woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter after her three dogs mauled her 80-year-old mother to death, according to authorities in Georgia.

The attack occurred Oct. 7 at a home in LaGrange, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. A neighbor called 911 after hearing the 80-year-old’s sister shouting for help from a window.

Deputies arrived to find a woman with “visible wounds” lying on the floor and three “large” dogs that had to be shooed outside with pepper spray, according to an Oct. 14 news release.

The victim, identified as Rosetta Gesselman, was treated at the scene and later taken to a hospital where she died. No other injuries were reported.

Deputies learned the dogs belonged to Gesselman’s daughter, 48, who wasn’t home at the time of the attack. Further investigation revealed that her daughter knew the dogs had exhibited aggressive behavior in the past — including killing family pets — but never reported it, deputies said.

Officials seized the dogs, which deputies described as one female pit bull mix and two male pit bull/great mastiff mixes, according to the release.

“One of the dogs was captured and later euthanized and the other two had to be put down by first responders on the scene due to their aggressiveness,” deputies said.

LaGrange is about 50 miles north of Columbus.

