80-year-old north Ga. man arrested for bringing guns to U.S. Capitol, police say

An 80-year-old Georgia man is now in police custody after they say he drove a van with several guns inside to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

United States Capitol Police say a “suspicious” white van parked illegally on Capitol Grounds on Wednesday afternoon.

When officers found the van on East Capitol Street, the driver, later identified as 80-year-old Tony Payne from Tunnel Hill, Ga., told them he had guns in the car.

Officers detained Payne, another man and woman were all detained during a search of the van.

When searching the van, officers found two handguns and a shotgun. Investigators also found a pipe and containers.

The trio told police they were hand-delivering documents to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Payne was arrested and charged with unlawful activities for bringing the guns to Capitol Grounds.

The other man and woman in the car were not arrested.

Capitol Police say that hundreds of people are arrested every year from bringing weapons to Capitol Grounds.

