80-year-old Oglethorpe County man arrested on 6 counts of child pornography, GBI says
An 80-year-old man was arrested after agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found child porn at his home.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
GBI agents said the investigation began after agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the possible online possession and distribution of child porn.
On Jan. 11th, agents searched the home of 80-year-old Jasper Robert Andre and found evidence of child porn.
TRENDING STORIES:
5 Georgia residents win $10K in Mega Millions drawing, winning ticket sold in Maine
Rockdale County deputies search for woman kidnapped by man described as ‘armed and dangerous’
Man dead after he was found shot inside of crash vehicle, metro Atlanta police say
Andre was arrested and charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography, three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of criminal attempt to possess child pornography.
He was booked into the Oglethorpe County Jail.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: