80-year-old stranded in minus-16-degree weather after snowmobile dies, Utah rescuers say

An 80-year-old man’s snowmobile broke down and left him stranded in freezing temperatures, Utah rescuers said.

The man told his family he planned to walk back after his snowmobile “had become disabled” on Friday, Feb. 25, the Wasatch County Search and Rescue team said. The man was riding near Strawberry River, an 18-mile-long river in Wasatch County.

Family members tried to find the man but had no luck. They called search and rescue, which sent three snowmobile teams to help. A Department of Public Safety helicopter also searched for the man.

Rescuers eventually found him and flew him to the trailhead in the helicopter. He was stranded in temperatures 16 degrees below zero, according to the search and rescue team.

The man was evaluated by EMS, but rescuers did not disclose his condition.

