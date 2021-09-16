80-year-old Texas woman accused of shooting daughter to death during domestic dispute

An 80-year-old Kaufman County woman was in custody Thursday in connection with the shooting death of her daughter during a domestic disturbance earlier this week.

Authorities have not released any information on what started the domestic disturbance.

But deputies with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 80-year-old woman at the scene Tuesday afternoon. Jail records identified her as Margaret Ann Johnston.

She’s accused of fatally shooting her 52-year-old daughter, who was found dead at the scene. She was identified as Connie Lynn Helms, according to KTVT-TV.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of Farm Market Road 1836 in Kaufman County. The county is about 65 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

When they arrived, deputies found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to her shoulder. Johnston was still at the scene.

Johnston, who faces a charge of murder in the case, was in the Kaufman County Jail on Thursday with bond set at $1 million.