80-year-old woman dead following a home explosion in Manitowoc County, sheriff's office says

A 80-year woman is dead following home explosion in the town of Newton, the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident took place Friday at roughly 5:15 a.m. on the 9400 block of Newton Road, according to the sheriff's office.

A 56-year-old man also was inside the home at the time and was transported to a hospital with injuries sustained in the fire, the sheriff's office said. A dog was transported to an area veterinarian.

The cause of the fire and the woman's cause of death is still under investigation. An autopsy will be scheduled, the sheriff's office said. Nearly 20 agencies reported to the explosion.

