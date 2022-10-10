80-year-old Woman Dies From Attack by 2 Dogs During Walk

An 80-year-old woman was out on a walk in Southern California when two dogs from a nearby home mauled her to death, according to officials.

A news release from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department in Adelanto, California, confirmed that the woman, Soon Han, "suffered major injuries" during the attack and was found in a roadway and pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 a.m. on Oct. 7.

The two dogs are currently in the custody of the San Bernardino County Animal Control, and their owner is cooperating with the investigation, according to the release.

“The dogs, both of Dogo Argentino breed, will be held until the investigation is complete and a vicious dog hearing takes place,” the sheriff’s department said.

According to the American Kennel Club, Dogo Argentinos are pack-hunting dogs bred for big-game hunting of predators such as wild boar, mountain lions and pumas. Dogo Argentinos are also often trained for search and rescue efforts, police work, and for being service dogs due to their focus, size and general disposition.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation of the attack should contact the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com