80-year-old woman hurled into traffic during road rage clash, Tennessee cops say

A road rage dispute ended with an 80-year-old woman thrown into traffic, Tennessee police told news outlets. Now a driver is facing charges.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, March 12, in Nashville, WSMV reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

The driver, 48-year-old Billy Johnson, is charged with felony aggravated assault after witnesses reported seeing the man hurl the woman across one to two lanes of traffic, causing her to hit her head, WTVF reported, citing an affidavit. She landed in the opposite lane and was reportedly unable to get off the pavement, authorities said.

A man who was in the vehicle with the 80-year-old woman told police the incident started when Johnson was driving aggressively and nearly rear-ended them at a stoplight, WZTV reported, citing the affidavit. That’s when Johnson allegedly got out of his car and made a beeline for the victim’s vehicle with a flashlight, hitting the windows.

The man also exited his car, and an argument between him and Johnson ensued, according to the news station.

At some point, the 80-year-old got out to try and stop the fight, police said, as reported by WSMV. Johnson then picked her up and threw her to the ground, according to police.

Authorities said she suffered severe head trauma and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to WTVF. The woman, who wasn’t named, was recovering in stable condition as of March 14, a police spokesperson told McClatchy News in an email.

Authorities told news outlets Johnson sped away after the incident.

He was arrested at his home a short time later and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with serious injury, obstruction of a passageway and vandalism $1,000 or less, WZTV reported.

McClatchy News reached out to the Davidson County criminal court clerk’s office to request the arrest affidavit on March 14 and was awaiting a response.

