80-year-old woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Chehalis

Oct. 19—An 80-year-old Chehalis woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while she was crossing Southwest Interstate Avenue in Chehalis on Wednesday, according to the Chehalis Police Department.

Law enforcement personnel did not release the woman's name Thursday morning.

The vehicle was reportedly traveling southbound in the 100 block of on Southwest Interstate Avenue when it struck the pedestrian, according to the Chehalis Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7 p.m.

"Lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene, but they were unsuccessful," the Chehalis Police Department said in a news release.

The roadway remained closed for several hours Wednesday evening.

The Washington State Patrol is assisting with the ongoing investigation, according to the Chehalis Police Department. No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

The Chehalis Police Department asks anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Sgt. Warren Ayers at 360-748-8605.