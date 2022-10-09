80-year-old woman mauled to death by two dogs in San Bernardino County

An 80-year-old woman out for a walk was mauled to death by two dogs in Baldy Mesa, an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies found Soon Han lying on the road shortly after 11 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Vinton Street and Mesa Road, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Han, who suffered major injuries during the attack, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two Dogo Argentino dogs were captured and are being held by the county's Animal Control agency as the department continues its investigation, authorities said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station at (760) 552-6800 or the Sheriff's Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. People can also submit an anonymous tip at wetip.com.

Fatal dog attacks are rare. A nonprofit organization DogsBite.org tracked 568 dog bite-related deaths in the United States between 2005 to 2020, about 35 a year.

But some countries such as Denmark have banned Dogo Argentinos, saying the breed is too dangerous.

