With 80% ownership, Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) insiders have a lot at stake

A look at the shareholders of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 80% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Jianzhi Education Technology Group regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Jianzhi Education Technology Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Jianzhi Education Technology Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group is not owned by hedge funds. Peixuan Wang is currently the largest shareholder, with 45% of shares outstanding. Jingru Li is the second largest shareholder owning 19% of common stock, and Meiliang Li holds about 16% of the company stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 64% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Jianzhi Education Technology Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of US$107m, that means they have US$85m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Jianzhi Education Technology Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Jianzhi Education Technology Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Jianzhi Education Technology Group (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

