80 rounds fired during early morning Parkland shooting

A man was shot in Parkland early Tuesday morning, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

At 4 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Steele Street in Parkland.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot with life-threatening injuries.

Medics secured and transported the man to a hospital.

Deputies believe the man was on a back porch when he was shot.

While investigating the scene, detectives recovered 80 shell casings.

No arrests have been made.

If you have information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at tpcrimestoppers.com, or call 800-222-TIPS.