80 unruly passenger cases referred for possible prosecution in past year, FAA says





The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday that 80 unruly passenger cases from the past year will be considered for possible prosecution.

From Jan. 2021 to Feb. 16 of 2022, the FAA sent the 80 cases to be reviewed by the FBI for criminal prosecution.

The number of cases marks a jump in unruly passengers during the pandemic. Many of the incidents were related to mask-wearing on flights.

Of those 80 referrals, 37 were made in 2021 and 43 in 2022, officials told NBC News.

NBC News reported that by mid-2021, airlines had filed well over a thousand unruly passenger reports, up from 100 to 150 in previous years, according to NBC News.

In November of last year, Democrats told the Department of Justice to prosecute violent passengers who cause disruptions on planes due to the rise in incidents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland went on to order the department to focus on passengers who are violent on airplanes.

The FAA also decided to begin a zero tolerance policy last year so any passenger who is violent or disrupts crews would be investigated.

"The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are continuing to work together so unruly passengers face criminal prosecution when warranted," the FAA said in the Wednesday statement.

