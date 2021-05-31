80 years after Pearl Harbor, effort to identify USS Oklahoma remains comes to a close

Scott McIntosh
·3 min read

A significant undertaking, a project to identify the remains of nearly 400 sailors and Marines who were killed in the sinking of the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, is coming to a close.

The federal agency that’s been leading the project, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, announced Thursday that the remaining still-unidentified remains of sailors and Marines lost aboard the USS Oklahoma are being returned to Hawaii on June 2.

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman&#x002019;s opinion editor.
Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

Although some are still unidentified, what a successful mission this has been.

And it’s fitting to recognize this extraordinary effort on Memorial Day, when we honor the men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military.

This remarkable project has identified 338 individuals from the battleship USS Oklahoma.

That’s 338 families who now have remains of their loved ones who were lost on that date that will live in infamy.

Over the past couple of months, I’ve written about two of those sailors with local ties whose remains have been positively identified by this project.

U.S. Navy Fireman 2nd Class Carl M. Bradley, of Shelley, Idaho, was 19 and on board the USS Oklahoma. His remains were positively identified in February. He will get a proper burial in his hometown on June 26.

U.S. Navy Boilermaker 1st Class William Eugene Blanchard, of Tignall, Georgia, was 24 years old when he was killed in the attack. His remains were identified in January, and his family, including Chris Blanchard of Boise, plans a burial on June 7 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

“Even more remarkable than the collective success of this project are all the families who were able to receive the remains of their loved one, whose last measure of devotion was made aboard the Oklahoma,” Kelly McKeague, director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, said in a press release announcing the project coming to a close.

The USS Oklahoma was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize.

The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen.

From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.

In September 1947, the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains from the two cemeteries and were able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time.

The unidentified remains were then reburied in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable.

That’s where the remains of 394 unidentified sailors and Marines stayed until 2015, when Department of Defense officials approved the phased disinterment of all the USS Oklahoma caskets from the National Memorial Cemetery.

With so many of the remains commingled in caskets, the Accounting Agency spent several years sorting and analyzing more than 13,000 bones and associating them to missing sailors and Marines.

Genealogists from the Navy and Marine Corps casualty offices found family members for DNA testing and matching.

Just an incredible undertaking.

As for those remains that are still unidentified, ceremonies in Nebraska and Hawaii will honor them, and the remains will be turned over to the Navy for burial at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor later this year.

“One of the things said in the military is, ‘You never leave a fallen comrade,’ ” Sgt. 1st Class Sean Everette, public affairs officer for the Accounting Agency, told me in an interview in March. “And it’s our duty for those who haven’t been brought home yet, it’s our duty to go out and try to bring those service members home.”

Scott McIntosh is the opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman. You can email him at smcintosh@idahostatesman.com or call him at 208-377-6202. Follow him on Twitter @ScottMcIntosh12.

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: You pay more in gas taxes but don't see better roads yet. This is why

    The California Transportation Commission chairwoman says promised federal funding will soon make the benefits of gas tax much clearer.

  • Letters to the Editor: Make cops live in the neighborhoods they police. Then we'll have reform

    Big-city police departments today too often have a garrison mentality. Housing officers in the neighborhoods where they work could fix that.

  • Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?

    Sweden's defense minister wants Denmark to explain why that country's foreign secret service allegedly helped the United States spy on European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, more than seven years ago. On Monday, Danish lawmaker Karsten Hoenge of the left-leaning Socialist People’s Party, which is supporting Denmark's Social Democratic government, said he would quiz the Scandinavian country's defense and justice ministers in parliament about the case.

  • Why a Gold Star Widow Hides on Memorial Day

    U.S. Army Photo/AlamySacrifice: A Gold Star Widow’s Fight for the Truth by Michelle Black is the memoir of a gold-star widow searching for the truth behind her Green Beret husband's death. When Bryan Black was killed in an ambush in Niger in 2017, his wife Michelle saw her worst nightmare become a reality—but what followed Bryan's death was even more difficult. After receiving few and contradictory details about the attack that took her husband's life, it was up to Michelle to find answers. It became her mission to learn the truth about that day in Niger, and Sacrifice is the result of that mission.Certain times of year the pain of losing Bryan and the sacrifice of so many comes back to me. One of the hardest times each year is Memorial Day, which most people think of as the exciting start of summer. Last year I was at the grocery store picking up items, and as I laid them out on the belt the checker cheerfully asked if I was doing something fun for Memorial Day. I was about to travel east to attend several memorial services for the men and women killed that year and in previous years. I thought about the stone bearing my husband’s name, birth date, and date of death, and a towering wave of emotion hit me. I looked down at my purse, pretending I’d dropped something, so she wouldn’t see my eyes filling with tears.“Well . . .” I faltered.I thought of a friend who had lost her husband the week prior and was about to bury him. I would be seeing her at the bar where Bryan’s picture hangs. Together with other Gold Star families, we would toast those we are meant to remember on Memorial Day.“No,” I said, “I’m not doing anything fun. What about you?”“Just relaxing and barbecuing,” she said. “I love having a long weekend!”Not so long ago I was just like her. Memorial Day was the beginning of summer, it was big sales and sunshine. Barbecues, swimming pools, laughter, and drinks. It has something to do with celebrating our freedom, right? Happy Memorial Day! Happy. Memorial. Those two words merged together create an indescribable level of pain for those of us who have lost a loved one to war.My children lost their father. Bryan’s parents lost their youngest son. I lost the love of my life. So I will not have a happy Memorial Day. That’s simply not possible for those who understand what Memorial Day is. It is not a happy day; it is heavy and somber and gut-wrenching. Bryan, Michelle, and their sons outside their home in Fayetteville near Fort Bragg, where Bryan was beginning the SF Q Course. Courtesy Karen Black The last time I was happy on Memorial Day was May 2017. I remember looking at Facebook and seeing a picture of a woman at a cemetery with her young children. They were taking flowers to their father’s grave. It was the first time I truly took the time to consider that Memorial Day should not be thought of as happy and that people need to learn the difference between Veterans Day, which honors those who have served or currently serve in the military, and Memorial Day, which is for remembering those who died in service to this country. I stared at the picture, unable to comprehend how this woman had the strength to do what she was doing with her children. Little did I know that just six months later I would be doing that very thing with my two sons.Looking back, I am so grateful for the time I had not knowing that a gravestone is the closest we will ever get to Bryan. Not knowing that you go to the cemetery not because you are strong but because he is there, and it hurts, but so does not going. So does breathing. Everything hurts, so you go because maybe he’ll know you were there. You go and face your biggest fear over and over again, and in facing it there is strength and healing. Bryan and Michelle after his Special Forces graduation. Courtesy Karen Black The pain doesn’t end, but the darkness dissipates over time. The tears are still there, but now I see the flowers laid on the headstones and am grateful for the passing of time. I go on Memorial Day to the graves and honor those who gave their lives in service to our nation. I say their names, and I remember what they did and why. Dustin Wright, Jeremiah Johnson, LaDavid Johnson, Bryan Black. It is not happy, but it is right. It doesn’t make me feel good, but Memorial Day is not about me. I have plenty of days to learn to feel good again. That’s the beauty of being alive. Memorial Day is for the fallen. That is the lesson I didn’t expect to learn as I stared at the photo of the widow in the cemetery. A lesson in sacrifice I now can never forget.From Sacrifice: A Gold Star Widow’s Fight for the Truth by Michelle Black, to be published May 4 by G.P. Putnam’s Sons, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2021 by Michelle Black. Courtesy Michelle Black Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Time don't heal it': The 'grief pandemic' from COVID-19 will torment Americans for years, experts say

    The scale and complexity of coronavirus pandemic-related grief have created a public health burden that could afflict people for years, experts say.

  • Biden wants to make moving to the US from abroad easier and cheaper by revamping the immigration system, according to a new report

    Biden plans an overhaul of US immigration to make it easier for refugees, asylum-seekers, and high-skilled workers to move to the US, per The Times.

  • An Italian judge reportedly releases 3 men who were arrested in connection with a cable car crash that killed 14

    All but one person aboard the cable car died when it collapsed and plunged about 20 meters, or some 66 feet, to the ground

  • Remembering the United States Colored Troops who helped win the Civil War

    Created by the government after emancipation in 1863, the nearly 200,000 Black soldiers helped the Union win a decisive victory in the Civil War.

  • Mike Tyson says magic mushrooms saved his life

    Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson credits psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, for saving his life and hopes that psychedelics can be used to help change the world. In the past, Tyson has spoken openly about his battle with drugs and depression, and has spoken about wanting commit suicide.

  • As Covid slows in America, dogs face their new normal: Not being with owners 24/7

    The pandemic gave many dogs more time with their owners, but experts say it’s time for owners and their pets to learn to be apart.

  • At least 2 dead, nearly 2 dozen wounded in mass shooting in Miami-Dade

    Witnesses say three people with guns opened fire outside a local concert venue.

  • Bet $1 on any playoff game and get $1 for every point your team scores*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for this week's NBA action.

  • Netflix’s deliriously entertaining zombie heist movie is the top streaming flick this week

    Netflix deserves a round of applause, and I’ll tell you why. At this point, a certain kind of pop culture fan doesn’t need another army of the undead threatening to wipe out humanity yarn. Been there, done that. I need something new, fresh, and exciting — and some attitude certainly doesn’t hurt. Netflix’s newest hit …

  • Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft docks with China's space station module

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -China's cargo spacecraft, carrying supplies, equipment and propellant, docked with the space station's key module Tianhe on Sunday, the official news agency Xinhua reported. The Tianzhou-2, or "Heavenly Vessel" in Chinese, autonomously rendezvoused and docked with Tianhe at 5:01 a.m. Beijing time, Xinhua said on Sunday. It blasted off via a Long March-7 Y3 rocket at 8:55 p.m. Beijing time on Saturday from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on the southern island of Hainan, the China Manned Space Engineering Office said.

  • Colts’ Quenton Nelson remains PFF’s top-ranked guard

    Big Q has been transcendent since arriving in 2018.

  • Fact check: Image claiming to show Blue Angels' 'Hand of God' maneuver is a digital drawing

    An image claiming to show an Blue Angels maneuver called "The Hand of God" is actually a 2015 digital drawing.

  • LEADING OFF: Rays-Yankees renew rivalry, Flaherty vs Bauer

    The Rays and Yankees renew their intense AL East rivalry with a Memorial Day matinee in the Bronx to begin a four-game series. “They hate us and so it’s easy for us to get more excited to play those guys,” Tampa Bay reliever Ryan Thompson said. The first-place Rays (34-20) have won 15 of 16 and are tied with San Diego for the best record in the majors.

  • Kyle Larson : ‘I’m living a dream for sure’

    Listen as Kyle Larson reacts to winning the Coca-Cola 600 and notching Hendrick Motorsports' 269th win in the NASCAR Cup Series.

  • N. Korea issues first response to Moon-Biden summit

    North Korea's state media on Monday slammed the termination of an agreement between the U.S and South Korea that limited South Korea's missile range.North Korea’s official KCNA news agency quoted an article written by described “international affairs critic," Kim Myong Chol, accusing the U.S of "shameful double-dealing”.The pact limited the development of South Korea’s ballistic missile program to a range of 500 miles.South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced an end to that deal after his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month.Kim criticized Moon for welcoming the agreement’s dissolution.He said, “The termination is a stark reminder of the U.S.’s hostile policy toward the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] and its shameful double-dealing.”He said Pyongyang will counter the move.

  • Urban Meyer hands Chris Jericho laptop during All Elite Westling show

    How and why did Jaguars coach Urban Meyer take part in a professional wrestling match?