80 years after an unprecedented attack, Australia is having run-ins with another rival close to home

Benjamin Brimelow
·7 min read
US Navy destroyer in Darwin Australia
A US Navy destroyer patrols by burning Allied warships after a Japanese air raid at Port Darwin, Australia, June 13, 1942.AP Photo

  • In May and June 1942, Japanese submarines attacked the Australian cities of Sydney and Newcastle.

  • The attacks were an intense reminder of the war moving closer to Australian shores.

  • Eighty years later, another powerful adversary is making its presence known off Australia's coasts.

In the early hours of May 29, 1942, a reconnaissance plane launched from Japanese submarine I-21 was spotted over Sydney Harbor. Observers believed it was an Allied plane and didn't raise the alarm.

The plane was in fact doing a final reconnaissance of the harbor for four other Japanese submarines, I-22, I-24, I-27, and I-29, which had arrived off Australia's coast carrying three Type A Kō-hyōteki-class mini-submarines on their decks.

On the night of May 31, the mini-subs were launched toward the harbor, where they delivered a message to Australians about the war inching closer to their homes.

Eight decades later, tensions in the Pacific are rising once again, and the surprise attack on Allied ships in Sydney is a reminder of the proximity of the threat Australia now faces.

A tense time

US Navy USS Lexington aircraft carrier Pacific World War II
The USS Lexington explodes after being bombed by Japanese planes during the Battle of the Coral Sea.AP Photo

By May 1942, the war and its intensity were visible to Australians.

In December 1941, the Japanese dealt the British a devastating defeat by sinking the battleship HMS Prince of Wales and the battlecruiser HMS Repulse in the South China Sea.

In January 1942, Rabaul, in what is now Papua New Guinea, was captured by the Japanese, who turned it into a major base. February saw the Japanese capture Singapore and bomb the port city of Darwin in northern Australia. In early March, the Japanese captured the Dutch East Indies, which is now Indonesia.

Japan's advance was finally checked on May 8 at the Battle of the Coral Sea, which relieved some of the pressure on northern Australia, but Japanese air and submarine attacks were still a great threat.

Southern Australia was believed to be safer because it was far from the fighting, and early in the war Allied capital ships — such as battleships, cruisers, and aircraft carriers — tended to dock there, especially in Sydney Harbor.

USS Chicago in Sydney Harbour WWII
USS Chicago in Sydney Harbour at the time of the attack by Japanese submarines, May 31, 1942.Australian War Memorial

At the time, Sydney was not optimally prepared for submarine attacks. There were no regular offshore sea or air patrols and the harbor's anti-submarine net was still under construction.

There were passive detection systems around the harbor entrance, but the Royal Australian Navy didn't have submarines or much experience hunting them, so its personnel didn't quite know what to listen for.

The Japanese Navy was keen to strike Sydney's target-filled harbor and decided to use mini-submarines rather than fleet submarines because their size increased their chances of getting in and out undetected. The cigar-shaped Type As were 78 feet long and 5 feet wide, had a crew of two, and were battery-powered. They were armed with two 770-pound torpedoes and carried scuttling charges.

Five Type As were used unsuccessfully at Pearl Harbor, but the Japanese believed that subsequent upgrades, including cages on the bow and conning tower designed to cut through anti-submarine nets, increased their likelihood of success.

Their targets were any Allied capital ships in Sydney Harbor, especially the heavy cruisers USS Chicago and HMAS Canberra, and the light cruiser HMAS Adelaide.

The raid

HMAS Kuttabul sunk in Sydney Harbor
HMAS Kuttabul after the Japanese attack on Sydney Harbor in June 1942.Australian War Memorial

The three subs were launched at 20-minute intervals on the evening of May 31.

The first sub, M-27, entered the mouth of the harbor around 8 p.m. but got stuck in the completed section of the anti-submarine net. It was then spotted and attacked by two Australian navy patrol boats. M-27's crew detonated the scuttling charges to avoid capture, sinking the sub and killing themselves.

The second sub, M-24, had more success. It entered the harbor undetected around 9:48 p.m. but was eventually discovered and fired on by USS Chicago, which had been alerted by M-27's attempt.

Japanese submarine lifted from Sydney harbor Australia
A Japanese two-man submarine is recovered from Sydney Harbour, June 1, 1942.Ronald Noel Keam/Australian War Memorial

M-24 fired its torpedoes at Chicago, but both missed. One ran aground but the other hit a seawall and detonated under the ferry HMAS Kuttabul. The explosion sank the ferry, killed 19 Australian and two British sailors, and slightly damaged a nearby Dutch submarine.

M-24 was hit by machine gun fire as it left the harbor and sank 3 miles off the coast north of Sydney. (It remained undiscovered until 2006.)

The third sub, M-22, entered the harbor after midnight. It was detected and Australian patrol boats pounced before it could attack. The patrol boats crippled the sub in one of the harbor's bays, and both submariners shot themselves.

Sydney damage after Japanese shelling
Governor-General Lord Gowrie inspects damage in Bellevue Hill, Sydney, after Japanese submarines shelled the city, June 9, 1942.Fairfax Media via Getty Images

The five Japanese fleet submarines spent two nights waiting for the Type As to return. On June 3, they left to hunt merchant ships in the area, attacking seven, sinking three, and killing 50 sailors.

On June 8, I-24 and I-21 returned and surfaced near Sydney. They bombarded the city and nearby Newcastle for 20 minutes with their deck guns, firing some 44 rounds before disengaging when coastal artillery returned fire.

Almost none of the Japanese rounds detonated and there were no casualties, but the attack further frightened the cities' residents.

A new, growing threat

Chinese navy intelligence ship off Australia coast
Chinese navy intelligence collection vessel Haiwangxing off of northwest Australia.Australian Department of Defense

The attacks on Sydney and Newcastle are reminders that distance alone won't protect Australia, especially against an enemy with significant air and naval resources. That has renewed relevance amid Australia's deteriorating relationship with China.

Canberra's call for an independent review of the origins of COVID-19 in April 2020 prompted intense backlash from Beijing. Since then, China has frozen high-level contacts and imposed trade restrictions on Australian goods.

There is also longstanding concern about China's influence in Australian society, and the tensions became a major issue in recent elections.

The situation has been made worse by recent incidents with the Chinese military around Australia.

Chinese navy ship in Torres Strait near Australia
A Chinese navy Yuzhao-class amphibious transport dock in the Torres Strait north of Australia, February 18, 2022.Australian government

On February 17, one of two Chinese warships sailing in the Arafura Sea between Australia and western New Guinea shined a laser at a Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon as it flew by on a patrol flight. Canberra condemned the Chinese crew's actions, calling it "a serious safety incident" with the "potential to endanger lives."

A military laser itself is not a weapon, but it is usually part of a weapon's fire-control system and is used to illuminate a target before firing. As such, lasing a ship or aircraft can be considered aggressive — the US has criticized China for similar actions in the past.

More recently, on May 13, Australia expressed concern about a Chinese intelligence-gathering vessel operating off its west coast, where it sailed by a secretive naval communications base. Peter Dutton, Australia's defense minister at the time, called it an "aggressive act" and said its intention was to "collect intelligence right along the coastline."

In recent years, amid rising tensions with Beijing, Australia has increased efforts to modernize its military and to strengthen its alliances with the US and others in the region — steps meant to counter a threat that will likely only grow in the years ahead.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. chief says the dash for new fossil fuels is 'delusional'

    Rich countries have made a dangerous dash for fossil fuels in response to the Ukraine war, the U.N. secretary-general said on Tuesday, warning that new investments being made in coal, oil and gas were "delusional" given their impact on climate change. "The energy crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine has seen a perilous doubling down on fossil fuels by the major economies," Antonio Guterres said in a video address to the Austrian World Summit, a climate conference. Since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, some countries have turned to buying more non-Russian fossil fuels or investing in new oil and gas fields to shore up their energy supplies.

  • SONY Introduces Two Walkman With Enhanced Audio Quality

    SONY unveils two music players, the NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2, priced at $3,699.99 and $1,399.99, respectively.

  • Russian attacks trap Ukrainians in Donbas region

    Russian forces blew up bridges around Severodonetsk, trapping thousands of Ukrainians inside the city. To save them, Ukraine is pleading for more weapons. Chris Livesay has more.

  • Could steam-powered cars decrease the CO2 in the atmosphere?

    President William Howard Taft and his wife rode in this steam-powered automobile in 1909. AP Photo Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Could steam-powered cars decrease the carbon dioxide in our atmosphere? – Emma, age 16, Springville, Utah With the growing severity and frequency of storms, heat waves and wildfires, and the other dangers from climate change, there are many reasons

  • Russia extends Brittney Griner's detention again as teammates push for release

    "She should not be detained for a single day longer," a State Department spokesman said Tuesday.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says War to Stagnate Without More Arms

    (Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the war may stagnate if deliveries of advanced weapons from Ukraine’s allies don’t accelerate, and that the fighting is “very fierce” in the east. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic

  • Israel says U.S. should helm Mideast build-up against Iran

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel and Arab countries that share its worries about Iran should build up their military capabilities under Washington's aegis, the Israeli defence minister said on Tuesday ahead of a visit to the region by U.S. President Joe Biden. Biden's July 13-16 tour will include Israel, the Palestinian territories and Saudi Arabia, a U.S. official said. According to Saudi state television, Biden will attend a summit with the leaders of Gulf states, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

  • Bryan Cranston says Jenna Fischer 'saved everyone's life' while they were filming the infamous bus episode of 'The Office'

    "Oh my God, we could've all been dead," "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston recalled of his scary experience directing an episode of "The Office."

  • 'Worrying trend': Post-Cold War drop in nukes could be over

    A Swedish arms watchdog says the world’s stockpiles of nuclear weapons are expected to increase in coming years, reversing a decline seen since the end of the Cold War. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, said Monday that all nine nuclear-armed countries are increasing or upgrading their arsenals. “There are clear indications that the reductions that have characterized global nuclear arsenals since the end of the Cold War have ended,” said Hans M. Kristensen, a researcher with SIPRI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Program and director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists.

  • Poland reveals plan to buy AW149 helos in deal potentially worth over $1B

    A medium-lift, multirole helicopter launched in 2006, AW149 customers include Thailand and Egypt. Leonardo is currently marketing the type to the United Kingdom.

  • Pentagon promises to give Ukraine everything it needs

    The United States is working to ensure that Ukraine receives the largest possible amount of assistance and as soon as possible, U.S. state-owned news outlet Voice of America reported on June 13, citing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

  • Brazil court approves home grown cannabis for medical use

    A top court in Brazil on Tuesday authorized three patients to grow cannabis for medical treatment, a decision that is likely to be applied nationwide in similar cases. A five-judge panel of the country’s Superior Court of Justice unanimously agreed that the three patients can grow cannabis and extract its oil for use in pain relief. Brazilian law currently limits the medical use of marijuana-derived products to imported goods.

  • US attempting to prevent sale of grain Russians stole from Ukraine

    The United States is working to prevent the sale of grain that the Russians stole from the occupied territories of Ukraine, according to a statement made by White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre on June 13.

  • U.S., allies need to limit Russian oil revenue -deputy Treasury chief

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's oil profits have likely risen despite lower crude exports and the United States and its allies must find ways to reduce Moscow's oil revenue, possibly by capping prices, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday. Adeyemo told a U.S. Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing that higher oil prices have offset lower production and export volumes since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. The United States is discussing with European and Asian allies a way to impose a cap on prices paid for Russian crude to limit its benefit from higher crude prices, Adeyemo said.

  • Podoliak described what will happen if supply of weapons to Ukraine is not speeded up

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 14 JUNE 2022, 14:47 Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, is calling on the Ministers of Defence, who will meet in Brussels on 15 June, to take a decision in favour of handing over weapons to Ukraine as soon as possible.

  • One photo of an IRS cafeteria overstuffed with paper shows why you haven't gotten your refund check yet — and just how underfunded the agency is

    Many Americans have been waiting for their tax refund checks for months. They may be buried in a pile of a paper at the IRS.

  • U.N. wants your help defusing "ticking time bomb" of decaying oil tanker

    Officials say a fragile ceasefire in Yemen's civil war is a chance to move 1 million barrels of crude off a decrepit oil tanker in the Red Sea, but they need cash.

  • ‘A huge lag time’: DoD struggles to rush cutting-edge tech to Ukraine

    “Successes occur by exception, not by rule,” one DoD official said.

  • Roundup: Plane crash victim named, Oxnard fire station hit by gunfire, more news

    The name of the pilot killed in a plane crash last week was identified, Oxnard police investigate a fire station shooting and more local news briefs.

  • Water from thin air? Tunisian startup takes up challenge

    STORY: Location: Jendouba, Tunisia This machine transforms air into waterThe founders hope the machine will find a solution to water scarcity[Iheb Triki, Co-founder / Kumulus]“This machine is called Kumulus, its goal is to make drinkable water from solar energy and air. The concept is to replicate the phenomenon of morning dew. So what happens? We see that the air enters from here and passes through the first air filter to clean it from pollutants, it then goes into the machine to cool down the water, so we replicate dew.”Access to drinking water is a problem in TunisiaThe first Kumulus-1 machine has been established in a schoolThe school lacks proper access to drinking water[Iheb Triki, Co-founder / Kumulus]“We have a great water shortage in the Arab world. 12 of the 17 most water scarce countries in the world are in the Arab world. Water scarcity and the depletion of underground water are increasing due to climate change. This machine can do a paradigm shift, as it can produce water from air in Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia, it can produce water from the moisture in the air. So it is one of the solutions to the problem of water scarcity that we suffer from.”It can produce up to 30 liters of drinking water per day