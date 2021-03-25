Out of 800,000 fully vaccinated people in Minnesota, only 89 tested positive for COVID-19

Best Life

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines across the U.S. is continuing to pick up speed for those who are eligible. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than a quarter of the American population—and close to 70 percent of people aged 65 or older nationwide—has received at least one dose as of March 24. Now, some states have opened up vaccine eligibility to all adults, and even more have recently announced that they will begin offering vaccines to everyone within the coming days and weeks, CNN reports.The moves come after a national address made by President Joe Biden on March 11, during which he said that he would be directing all states to open eligibility for all adults to receive the vaccine by May 1 in the hopes that the country can return to some level of normalcy by the July 4 holiday. "After this long hard year, that will make this Independence Day something truly special, where we not only mark our independence as a nation but begin to mark our independence from this virus," he said.But some states have opted to jump ahead of Biden's goal, announcing that any citizen 16 or older would soon be allowed to make a vaccine appointment for themselves if they hadn't already done so. However, in these states, it's important to note that those aged 16 and 17 will only be able to receive a Pfizer vaccine, as the Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines have only been approved for people 18 and older.So, when will it be open vaccine season where you live? Read on to see which places have made announcements as of March 24, according to CNN and U.S. News&World Report. 1 Alaska When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: March 9 2 Arizona When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: March 24 (certain state-run sites) 3 California When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: May or later 4 Connecticut When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 5 5 Delaware When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: May or later 6 Georgia When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: March 25 7 Hawaii When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: May or later 8 Idaho When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 26 9 Illinois When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 12 10 Iowa When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April (no set date) 11 Kansas When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: May or later 12 Maine When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 19 13 Maryland When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 27 14 Massachusetts When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: Apri 19 15 Michigan When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 5 16 Mississippi When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: March 16 17 Missouri When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 9 18 Montana When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 1 19 Nebraska When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: May or later 20 New Hampshire When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: May or later 21 New Mexico When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April (no set date) 22 North Dakota When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: March 29 23 Ohio When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: March 29 24 Oklahoma When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: March 29 (Note: Oklahoma residents aged 16 and older are currently eligible to get vaccinated through the Chickasaw Nation's vaccination program, but not yet through the state's program) 25 Oregon When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: May 1 26 Rhode Island When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 19 27 South Carolina When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: May 3 28 South Dakota When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: May 1 29 Tennessee When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 5 30 Texas When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: March 29 31 Utah When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: March 24 32 Vermont When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April 19 33 Virginia When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: April (no set date) 34 West Virginia When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: March 22 35 Wisconsin When vaccine eligibility will open to all people aged 16 and older: May 1