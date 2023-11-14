800 Ukrainian specialists continue working at Zaporizhzhya NPP

Around 800 Ukrainian specialists are still working at occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), refusing to sign contracts with Russia’s Rosatom, Petro Kotin, the President of Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom, told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Nov. 14.

“The situation at the station deteriorates with each passing day,” said Kotin.

Read also: Big explosion near Khmelnitskyi NPP, Kolomoisky turns over media network, hands-on F-16 training

“There are military personnel, equipment, and explosives present. The station is mined. The staff numbers 800 individuals. These are our Ukrainian patriots who have not signed these shameful [Russian] contracts for 30 pieces of silver.”

However, according to him, there are about 3,000 workers who have agreed to cooperate with Moscow. Meanwhile, the 800 individuals who have not, represent the most qualified staff, whose services the Russians cannot do without, Kotin emphasized.

Read also: Kuleba met IAEA chief Grossi to discuss Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP

“The Ukrainian staff remains under the occupiers' pressure, while the Russian staff is not very eager to heed Rosatom's calls to go to the Zaporizhzhya NPP; therefore, they are recruiting people who effectively lack the necessary responsibility and experience to work there,” the official added.

Read also: Ukraine assures IAEA it will not attack Zaporizhzhya NPP directly

The plant itself is connected to the Ukrainian power grid. Only two power lines remain operational, supplying about 100 MW to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

“This is also a cause for concern: if these lines are damaged, the station will switch to blackout mode, which has already occurred seven times,” Kotin added.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine