$800K granted to Statue of Liberty and other historic sites for preservation projects

The Statue of Liberty and historic sites throughout New Jersey are receiving $800,000 in grants awarded recently by the New Jersey Cultural Trust.

The investment is part of a state capital historic preservation program that supports projects at sites on the New Jersey and/or National Register of Historic Places, according to the Department of State.

This year, there are 21 recipient organizations. and most will receive about $40,000.

Save Ellis Island, a Jersey City-based nonprofit, is one of the organizations receiving money. The $40,000 grant is set to be used toward the restoration, preservation of the Statue of Liberty and other capital projects on Ellis Island and Liberty Island. Both Ellis and Liberty Island are federal sites under the administration of the National Park Service.

Emlen Physick Estate on Washington St. in Cape May, is one of the awarded historic sites.

This year's $40,000 grants represent a 60% increase over the maximum award amount in 2018, the last time such type of grants were given.

The Cultural Trust Board approved this increase in response to inflation.

New Jersey Cultural Trust grants are made from interest income generated by the Trust’s permanent investment fund.

What 21 sites will receive grants for historic preservation?

Camden's Pomona Hall

USS New Jersey in Camden

Historic Cold Spring Village in Cape May County

Emlen Physick Estate in Cape May

Hangar no. 1 at the Wildwood Aviation Museum

Millville Army Airfield Museum

Nathaniel Crane House and Clark House in Montclair

Hunter-Lawrence-Jessup House in Gloucester County

Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and Liberty Island

The 1759 Vought House in Hunterdon County

Prallsville Mills in Hunterdon County

Case-Dvoor Farmstead in Hunterdon County

Princeton's historic Morven

Old Barracks Museum in Trenton

Liberty Hall Museum in Union County

Clarksburg Methodist Episcopal Church in Monmouth County

Camp Evans National Historic Landmark in Monmouth County

Botto House National Landmark in Passaic County

Morristown's Mayo Performing Arts Center

Wisner House in Union County

Merchants and Drovers Tavern in Rahway

