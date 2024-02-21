$800K granted to Statue of Liberty and other historic sites for preservation projects
The Statue of Liberty and historic sites throughout New Jersey are receiving $800,000 in grants awarded recently by the New Jersey Cultural Trust.
The investment is part of a state capital historic preservation program that supports projects at sites on the New Jersey and/or National Register of Historic Places, according to the Department of State.
This year, there are 21 recipient organizations. and most will receive about $40,000.
Save Ellis Island, a Jersey City-based nonprofit, is one of the organizations receiving money. The $40,000 grant is set to be used toward the restoration, preservation of the Statue of Liberty and other capital projects on Ellis Island and Liberty Island. Both Ellis and Liberty Island are federal sites under the administration of the National Park Service.
This year's $40,000 grants represent a 60% increase over the maximum award amount in 2018, the last time such type of grants were given.
The Cultural Trust Board approved this increase in response to inflation.
New Jersey Cultural Trust grants are made from interest income generated by the Trust’s permanent investment fund.
What 21 sites will receive grants for historic preservation?
Camden's Pomona Hall
USS New Jersey in Camden
Historic Cold Spring Village in Cape May County
Emlen Physick Estate in Cape May
Hangar no. 1 at the Wildwood Aviation Museum
Millville Army Airfield Museum
Nathaniel Crane House and Clark House in Montclair
Hunter-Lawrence-Jessup House in Gloucester County
Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and Liberty Island
The 1759 Vought House in Hunterdon County
Prallsville Mills in Hunterdon County
Case-Dvoor Farmstead in Hunterdon County
Princeton's historic Morven
Old Barracks Museum in Trenton
Liberty Hall Museum in Union County
Clarksburg Methodist Episcopal Church in Monmouth County
Camp Evans National Historic Landmark in Monmouth County
Botto House National Landmark in Passaic County
Morristown's Mayo Performing Arts Center
Wisner House in Union County
Merchants and Drovers Tavern in Rahway
This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ grants $800K to the Statue of Liberty, Morven museum, others