$800K of Nike shoes, clothes stolen in Memphis

Thieves ran off with $800,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothing after ransacking 20 trailers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The break-in happened near Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday, September 6, according to a police report.

Twenty trailers that contained Nike shoes and clothes were found to have been broken into when MPD arrived at the parking lot, according to police.

Both yard fences for the business had been damaged, MPD said.

The company did have video surveillance but only in the front, with no cameras capturing the activity in the back lot, according to MPD.

Memphis Police believe the $800,000 heist was carried out by several people.

