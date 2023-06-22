807 Horsepower Dodge Hellcat Jailbreak Sweepstakes Ends June 28th

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Motorious Readers Get Double Entries!

Welcome to the new age of vehicular defiance, where rule-breaking is not only encouraged, it's rewarded. Embrace the rebellion and be part of our Hellcat Dream Giveaway where one lucky winner will drive home in a monstrous 807-horsepower 2022 Dodge Challenger Jailbreak, the latest gem in Dodge’s limited-edition Hellcat collection.

As part of Dodge's 'Never Lift' campaign, the Challenger Jailbreak is a testament to the automaker’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance and power. The Jailbreak versions of the 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody have made waves in the industry, redefining expectations of what muscle cars can deliver.

This particular powerhouse has received the blessings of legendary drag racing king "Big Daddy" Don Garlits and top-fuel NHRA driver Leah Pruett of TSR Racing. They dared us to increase the horsepower, and we’ve done just that. Armed with a supercharged 6.2L HEMI V-8 high-output engine, the Dodge Challenger Jailbreak unleashes an earth-shattering 807 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque. Zero-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds and a top speed of over 200 mph make this beast a sight to behold and a thrill to command.

The 2022 Dodge Challenger Jailbreak isn't just about brutal power. It's also about tailoring that power to your unique style. We've gone the extra mile to customize this Hellcat with over $10,000 of extra-cost factory options. From the 27D Jailbreak Edition package and Hellcat logo Laguna leather seats to the M93 Dual Stripe - MOPAR Blue, this Challenger is an unmatched blend of performance and personalization.

Additionally, the Dream Giveaway Garage and our partners have added a custom upgrade package, including an APR carbon splitter, a Flowmaster dual exhaust, and a Hurst pistol grip shifter, among other exciting enhancements. Each addition and upgrade adds to the uniqueness and value of this exceptional machine, making it a truly one-of-a-kind prize.

Enter today to help support children’s and veterans’ charities, and you could bring home this brand-new 2022 Dodge Challenger Jailbreak Edition. This incredible muscle car comes in a sleek Granite paint with a matching Laguna leather and suede interior.

With its impressive list of upgrades, from the blue brake calipers and carbon fiber interior accents to the Harman Kardon audio group and 20x11 Warp Speed Granite wheels, this car is a performance enthusiast's dream.

But the prize doesn't stop with the car. As part of the giveaway, we'll also cover $27,000 toward the taxes.

Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Enter now for your chance to win this spectacular 2022 Dodge Challenger Jailbreak and enjoy the thrill of commanding an 807-horsepower muscle car. The red key, the title, the unmatched power – it all could be yours.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.