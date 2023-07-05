80s Monte Carlo Hides A ZL1 Secret

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is a pretty cool sleeper…

We love a good sleeper. Pulling up next to someone in your supposedly ratty junkheap only to be hiding something unbelievably potent under the hood is a lot of fun. The surprise is better than anything on Christmas morning, and this 80s Monte Carlo that’s all Chevy Camaro ZL1 under the skin is one of the best sleepers we’ve seen in a while.

Watch thieves attack a Bugatti in city traffic here.

Originally spotted by online car parts store American Powertrain, which posted photos of this build to Facebook, this Monte Carlo ZL1 has been met with plenty of glee. After all, the old G-body has a lot of fans, but almost nobody expects one to have this kind of explosive modern performance.

Anthony Robertson commented on American Powertrain’s Facebook post, saying he owned the Monte Carlo for over three decades after buying it while he was still in high school. When he purchased wrecked Camaro ZL1 he knew it was the perfect donor for the ratty old body.

Robertson says the build only took four months to complete. Considering he works on cars for a living, the guy already knows plenty of tricks. But like any innovative project, the guy says this Monte Carlo ZL1 has plenty of wrinkles which need to be ironed out still. We’re sure he’ll get it all figured out, but so far it looks great and we absolutely love the concept.

If you could take a classic 80s body and put it on any modern car, what would you pick? This combination is great and we’d love to see more of this sort of thing. Robertson already has plans to do another, this time a 1968 Dodge Charger body on a 2022 Challenger Hellcat. He says the goal is to have the car ready for Cruising the Coast in October.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.