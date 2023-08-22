81% of graduates from our training programs find jobs. Here's how we did it | Opinion

Last year, Focus: HOPE celebrated a remarkable achievement: A graduation rate of 82% from its job training programs, up 45% from the previous year. We're even more proud of the placement rate of our graduates, which stands at 81.2%. We believe these numbers showcase the effectiveness of Focus: HOPE in not only training individuals, but also ensuring their successful transition into the workforce.

This year, we're celebrating 55 years of empowering Detroiters. With a commitment to adaptability and close collaboration, Focus: HOPE ensures that our programs align with the evolving needs of both job seekers and the workforce. In today's ever-changing job market, gaining the right skills and qualifications is crucial for those seeking stable and well-paying careers. Through our dedication to forging partnerships with notable employers, Focus: HOPE continues to make a profound impact on the lives of countless people.

Our Information Technology Pathways Program equips students with the essential skills needed to thrive in the digital age. With a curriculum that remains ahead of the curve, we ensure that graduates are well-prepared to meet the evolving demands of the IT industry. Companies such as Keno Kozie and Logicalis have hired our graduates to assist their clients to be successful in a digital first world and accelerate their business evolution.

The Industrial Manufacturing Pathways program provides hands-on training and industry-relevant skills, as we empower individuals to excel in manufacturing careers. Our graduates have been hired by companies like American Axle & Manufacturing and Ford Motor Co. As the industry embraces automation and advanced technologies, this program ensures that graduates are at the forefront of innovation.

We also recognize the growing importance of logistics and transportation in a globalized economy. Through our Logistics and Transportation Pathways program, students gain a deep understanding of supply chain management, warehousing, and distribution. SMART and Waste Management have employed our graduates. This comprehensive training prepares graduates for careers in an industry that is essential for the smooth functioning of businesses worldwide.

Our Construction Training Pathways program offers invaluable opportunities for individuals seeking careers in the construction industry. With a focus on both technical skills and professional development, this program addresses the demand for skilled construction workers, contributing to the city's infrastructure development.

A recently formed partnership with EY (formerly Ernst & Young), a prominent employer in the professional services industry, opens exceptional opportunities for our Information Technology graduates, granting them access to a year-long internship at EY. Through this immersive program, graduates acquire invaluable experience in project management and technology risk assessment, significantly augmenting their prospects for employment.

Focus: HOPE recognizes the importance of supporting alumni and continuing their educational journey. By hosting job fairs that prioritize students and alumni, we actively connect them with potential employers. Additionally, our organization maintains regular contact with graduates through an informative monthly newsletter, fostering a strong network and providing ongoing resources.

We believe our collaborative approach — working with businesses to provide students the skillset that will land good jobs — sets us apart, and enables our organization to maximize its impact.

We hope our success is inspiration for other cities grappling with similar challenges in workforce development. Our comprehensive approach highlights the importance of collaboration between organizations, businesses, and community stakeholders. By aligning resources and expertise, cities can create a robust ecosystem that nurtures talent, empowers individuals, and drives economic growth.

We believe that our unwavering commitment to education and workforce training has made us an indispensable force in Detroit's revitalization. By investing in the potential of its residents, Detroit not only rebuilds its workforce but also builds a stronger, more prosperous future for all.

