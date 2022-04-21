81-year-old attacked by teens in Downtown Crossing McDonald’s wants justice

An 81-year-old man who was attacked and nailed with whipped cream by teenagers inside a Downtown Crossing McDonald’s wants justice.

James, whose last name Boston 25 News is not disclosing for his protection, said three teen girls and one boy taunted him “just for the fun of it.”

It happened back on March 21st inside the fast food restaurant at 329 Washington Street. James told Boston 25 News that the teenagers knocked a hamburger out of his hands and then began smacking his head.

“They came straight to me like they know me,” he said. “They hit me two or three times and covered my head with whipped cream.”

The Malden retiree said nobody inside the fast food restaurant he visits regularly stepped in to help.

“Nobody intervened. They were all fraidy cats,” said James. “This is a disgrace.”

The teens left on their own, but their antics weren’t over. Police believe the same juveniles spat on people at the nearby Silvertone bar and smashed the front glass door of the business.

“I want the book thrown at them. I want to make sure they’re severely punished. I don’t want a stone left unturned,” he said.

The brazen crime is part of a recent surge of teen attacks and vandalism in the Downtown Crossing area.

Earlier this week, police said a young woman was surrounded and attacked by as many as 20 teen girls at Washington and Winter Streets. A police report states that the suspects called the victim “white [expletive] with braids” before the beating.

Five suspects have been charged in connection with that attack.

“They’re running wild with no parental supervision whatsoever. Where are the parents?,” questioned James.

James received a letter from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office informing him that two juveniles have been charged in his attack. According to the letter, the two teens will be arraigned in Boston juvenile court on May 2 on charges of assault and battery on a person over 60 and disorderly conduct.

However, it explains that a third suspect who was identified is too young to be charged in the state of Massachusetts.

Story continues

“It makes me mad,” he added. “If I had my way, I’d put you right in jail.”

James said refuses to live in fear and plans to continue going to the McDonald’s in Downtown Crossing.

