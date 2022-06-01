81-year-old deputy raped woman while on duty and in uniform, Georgia cops say

An 81-year-old deputy in Georgia accused of raping a woman while on duty has been arrested, according to authorities.

Rock Spring resident and Walker County deputy Jerry Glover faces charges of rape, violation of oath of office and false imprisonment, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He was arrested on May 31.

Lafayette police asked the GBI to assist with investigating a report of a Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputy raping a woman on May 11, according to the June 1 release.

“The investigation revealed that Glover had sex with a woman without her consent while on duty and in uniform,” the GBI said in the release.

Glover worked at the Walker County Jail, WSBTV reported, but authorities did not specify where the reported incident occurred.

McClatchy News reached out to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office for comment and did not receive an immediate response.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the GBI, and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 706-624-1424 or submit a tip online.

Rock Spring is about 104 miles northwest of Atlanta.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

