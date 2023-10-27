81-year-old dies after beachgoers pull him from ocean off Georgia beach, police say

An 81-year-old man died in a “possible drowning” at a Tybee Island beach, police said.

Officers and fire rescue crews were called shortly before noon Thursday, Oct. 26, to the North Beach area, according to Tybee Island police.

Beachgoers told police they “spotted a man floating in the ocean who did not appear to be moving under his own power,” police said in a news release on Facebook.

They rushed to pull him from the water and noticed he wasn’t breathing, and he didn’t appear to have a pulse, they said.

Witnesses called 911 and started CPR, police said. First responders arrived soon after and took over lifesaving efforts.

The man, who wasn’t publicly identified, was later pronounced dead.

“The hearts of the Tybee Island Police Department remain with his family and friends during this extremely difficult time,” police said.

Authorities didn’t release additional information but said the incident is under investigation.

Tybee Island is about 20 miles southeast of downtown Savannah.

