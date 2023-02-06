81-year-old dies when Camaro hits SUV, cops say. North Carolina driver charged

An 81-year-old died when a sports car hit an SUV at a North Carolina intersection, police said.

Three other people were injured in the crash, which was reported at Randleman and West Meadowview roads, south of downtown Greensboro.

Now, the Camaro driver is facing multiple charges. The Greensboro Police Department in a Feb. 6 news release didn’t list attorney information for the man, identified as 21-year-old Jamari Ingram of Greensboro.

Police said Ingram was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro SS on Feb. 4. He was traveling north on Randleman Road before crashing into an SUV, officers said.

An 81-year-old who had been riding in the SUV died from crash-related injuries. The deceased passenger was identified in the police department’s news release as Annie Eloise Mccauley of Greensboro.

The SUV driver and another passenger reportedly were “transported to the hospital with serious injuries.” Also taken to a hospital was a person riding in the Camaro, police said.

“Ingram was charged with careless and reckless driving, running a red light, and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle,” police wrote, adding that an investigation into the crash continues.

Officers ask those with information about the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, use the P3 Tips smartphone application or visit P3tips.com.

The Greensboro Police Department didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Feb. 6.

