81-year-old found dead after wife says he didn’t return from morning hike, CA cops say

An 81-year-old man was found dead after failing to return home from a morning hike, California police said.

When the man’s wife got home in the afternoon on Wednesday, July 26, and her husband still hadn’t returned from his trek at Lake Hodges, she called 911, a spokesperson with the San Diego Police Department said in an email to McClatchy News.

His phone showed he was still on a Lake Hodges trail, police said.

After searching the area, police said officers found the man north of a hiking trail shortly after 2:30 p.m. and started CPR on him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics arrived, according to police.

San Diego Fire officials told FOX 5 News the man may have “died from heat-related issues.”

The high in San Diego on July 26 was 90 degrees Fahrenheit, according to The Weather Channel.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the man’s cause of death, police said.

