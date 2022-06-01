81-year-old Georgia deputy arrested for raping woman while on the job, in uniform, GBI says

An 81-year-old north Georgia deputy has been arrested after he raped a woman while on duty, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Walker County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Glover, of Rock Spring, was arrested Tuesday for rape, violation of oath of office and false imprisonment.

The GBI was requested by the Lafayette Police Department to investigate reports of a rape on May 11. The investigation revealed that Walker had sex with a woman without her consent while he was on the job and wearing his uniform.

The victim’s identity is not being released.

Glover worked at the Walker County jail, according to the Northwest Georgia Scanner. It’s unclear if that’s where the rape occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.