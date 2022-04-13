81-year-old Jackson man fatally struck crossing street on mobility scooter

JACKSON – An 81-year-old township man was fatally struck while crossing Jackson Mills Road on a mobility scooter Monday night, police Capt. Steven Laskiewicz said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Jackson Mills Road and Harmony Road at 9:25 p.m., locating the pedestrian in the roadway and a black Ford F-150 that was operated by a 64-year-old male, police said.

The victim, whose identity has not been released pending notification of the next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

An investigation at the scene found that the victim was struck in a dimly lit part of the roadway, Laskiewicz said.

Investigators also learned that the victim was wearing dark clothing and that his scooter was not equipped with functioning lights, according to authorities.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash at this time, police said.

The intersection has multiple crosswalks, but police did not say whether the pedestrian had the right of way.

The incident is still under investigation by police officer Kevin Kleinknecht. The Jackson Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crash to call him at 732-928-1111.

