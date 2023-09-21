81-year-old killed and two others also shot at Ohio home, cops say. Grandson arrested

A man opened fire in an Ohio home, killing his 81-year-old grandfather and injuring his grandmother and cousin, cops say.

Deputies in Brown County were sent to a home at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, for a report of an active shooter, according to a news release.

The accused shooter, 24-year-old Noah Clifton, was discovered outside the house next to a running car, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken into custody without incident.

Two gunshot victims were found in the home and a third was found in a neighboring house, according to the sheriff.

Ralph Neff Sr., 81, was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff said. His 76-year-old wife was shot in the chest and abdomen and was hospitalized.

Clifton is also accused of shooting his 30-year-old cousin in the face, according to the news release. The cousin was taken to a hospital, but deputies did not know the condition of him and the 76-year-old victim.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Clifton was taken to the Brown County Jail and will be charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, the sheriff said.

Brown County is about 50 miles southeast of Cincinnati.

