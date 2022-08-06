81-year-old man with Alzheimer’s goes missing on his way to Family Dollar in Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are asking for your help locating a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Police issued a Mattie’s Call for 81-year-old Franklin Benton of Atlanta, Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, Aug. 5, Benton’s caregiver called police at 11:30 p.m. to report him missing.

Benton was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday and according to the police report, he stated he was going to the Family Dollar at 1723 Lakewood Ave. SE.

Benton is 5′9″, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and gray hair/a balding head.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was last seen wearing a beige shirt, brown short pants and beige socks.

If you have seen him or have any information on Benton’s whereabouts, contact Atlanta police at 404-658-6666.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]