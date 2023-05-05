81-year-old man in custody after shooting neighbor, exchanging shots with police in Richmond

A 81-year-old Richmond man is in custody after being shot by police after allegedly shooting his neighbor and exchanging gunfire with officers Thursday night.

Charles Adams was identified by Indiana State Police as the suspect taken into custody after an hours-long standoff ended in a police shooting.

>> Milton-Union School District custodian accused of sexually assaulting child on school property

Richmond police responded to the 1800 block of Rich Road just before 3 p.m. on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 42-year-old Richmond woman who had been shot. She was transported from the scene to Reid Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Adams, the woman’s next door neighbor, barricaded himself inside his home and refused to answer police. From there, an hours-long standoff began.

“At some point during attempts by police to de-escalate the situation, Adams reportedly fired a round a police,” Scott Keegan, Public Information Officer for the Indiana State Police, said in an updated release Friday morning.

From there, three SWAT teams worked to try and get Adams out of him home peacefully, but after he refused to communicate with law enforcement, police deployed gas into the home.

>> ‘You will not be forgotten;’ Clark Co. Deputy Matthew Yates honored in state memorial ceremony

When SWAT members entered the home to find Adams, he reportedly pointed a gun at them. That was when SWAT members shot at him, hitting him at least once.

News Center 7 was on scene when Adams was taken into custody and transported to Reid Health. Keegan said he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Indiana State Police identified the SWAT team members who shot at Adams as: Master Trooper George True, Senior Trooper Nickolas Yaeger, Trooper Dana Harvey, Senior Trooper Jason Madison, and Senior Trooper Brandon Henderson. They were all placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.