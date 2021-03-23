An 81-year-old man riding an adult tricycle was hit by a car. He later died, deputies say

Charles Grimley was riding an adult tricycle when he “entered the path” of a driver on a Tamarac street, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver tried to stop in time, BSO noted, but it was too late.

Grimly, 81, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with leg fractures. He died several days later. An autopsy will be done to determine his cause of death.

The accident occurred at about 2 p.m. March 13 in the 8200 block of West McNab Road in Tamarac.

Once deputies arrived, they learned that Grimley was on his Miami Sun tricycle when he was struck by a 2005 Toyota Camry.

Grimly, BSO said, was headed south in the eastbound lanes of West McNab Road when the accident happened. The driver “applied her brakes and was able to slow the vehicle prior to impact with the tricycle,” BSO added in a news release.

Grimly remained in the hospital until his death on March 18.