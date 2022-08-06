81-year-old man shot by police after firing at first responders, Clermont police say

An investigation is underway in Lake County after Clermont police shot an 81-year-old man who fired a gun at officers.

The Clermont Fire Department and EMS responded to a medical call on Friday on West Highway 50, west of U.S. 27, around 8:15 p.m.

According to a news release, shortly after arriving at the scene, an 81-year-old man pulled out a gun and began firing.

Firefighters and EMS left the scene and called for police assistance. No firefighters or EMS personnel were injured during the shooting.

When officers arrived, the 81-year-old began firing at officers. Officers returned fire, hitting the man.

The shooter was transported to the hospital in what in stable condition.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into this incident.

The officer who fired his weapon was placed on administrative leave with pay pending this investigation, police said.

Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway stated that he is thankful that all of the first responders involved in this case are safe and they can return home to their families at the end of their shift.

