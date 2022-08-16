81-year-old man shot by police after firing at first responders dies, Clermont police say

Wallace Sims Wainwright - the man charged in the officer-involved shooting last week - has died, according to Clermont Police.

According to a news release, the 81-year-old died in the hospital on Aug. 13.

The preliminary report from the medical examiner’s office lists the cause of death as “a gunshot wound to the right flank and complications thereof.”

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

On Aug. 5, the Clermont Fire Department and EMS responded to a medical call on Friday on West Highway 50, west of U.S. 27, around 8:15 p.m.

According to a news release, shortly after arriving at the scene, Wallace Sime Wainwright, 81, pulled out a gun and began firing.

Firefighters and EMS left the scene and called for police assistance. No firefighters or EMS personnel were injured during the shooting.

Read: Manhunt underway for man accused of killing woman in Daytona Beach; 3 schools on lockdown

When officers arrived, the 81-year-old began firing at officers. Officers returned fire, hitting the man.

The shooter was transported to the hospital.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Read: Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather nearly 50 years after 1973 Oscars

Wainwright was charged with attempt felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into this incident.

The officer who fired his weapon was placed on administrative leave with pay pending this investigation, police said.

Read: Boy’s leg amputated after surviving shark attack while snorkeling in Florida Keys

Clermont police chief Charles Broadway stated that he is thankful that all of the first responders involved in this case are safe and can return home to their families at the end of their shift.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.