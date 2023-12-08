81-year-old reported missing from Kansas City’s Northland found dead in Ray County

An 81-year-old man who was reported missing from rural Liberty on Monday was found dead Thursday in Ray County, according to police.

A statewide alert was issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Monday afternoon seeking help from the public to locate Bert L. Torrey, who had left his home and was considered endangered.

Authorities said at the time that Torrey suffered from diabetes and dementia and was without his medication.

On Thursday afternoon, deputies in Ray County found Torrey dead near Richmond, Missouri, Sarah Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement. Torrey was outside of and near his vehicle on Pryor Road when he was found, Boyd said.

There was no evidence of foul play in Torrey’s death, Boyd said.