81-year-old Richmond man charged with trying to kill police officers

RICHMOND, Ind. — An 81-year-old Richmond man wounded last week during a standoff with police has been formally accused of trying to kill two city officers.

Charles R. Adams was charged Friday, in Wayne Circuit Court, with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony carrying a maximum 40-year prison term.

Adams reportedly continued to be treated Monday at Reid Hospital. When he is transferred to the Wayne County jail, the Richmond man will be held under a $1 million bond.

Adams was shot Thursday night at his home, in the 2100 block of Flatley Road, after he reportedly pointed a gun at police at the conclusion of a lengthy standoff.

Richmond police had been called to the area shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday after Adams' neighbor — Christine Reed, 42, of the 1800 block of Rich Road — was shot, reportedly in the back. Her wound was apparently not life-threatening.

According to court documents, Adams — upset over a purported property line dispute — a few days earlier had angrily confronted members of the Reed family while armed with a handgun and told Richmond police he would "just kill" his neighbors.

That led to his arrest and an intimidation charge, filed April 24 in Circuit Court.

After Christine Reed's shooting, Adams barricaded himself in his home and refused to communicate with officers, according to court documents.

After he was asked to surrender via a public address system, and a tear gas canister was then fired into his home, Adams allegedly fired a gunshot, about 4:20 p.m., that nearly struck two Richmond police officers, leading to Friday's attempted murder charge.

Both officers, who were standing west of Adams' home, told investigators the bullet was close enough to them they heard it "as it passed by."

Other shots were later heard coming from the Richmond man's house.

The Richmond Police Department's SWAT team was activated, and its members were joined from the SWAT teams of Indiana State Police and the Randolph County Sheriff's Department.

According to an affidavit, with Adams refusing to communicate with officers, SWAT team members used an armored vehicle to gain access to the house. Late Thursday night, a drone was flown into the house to determine Adams' location, and a high-pressure fire hose sprayed water "to puncture holes in the interior walls."

An Indiana State Police sergeant reported hearing two separate bursts of gunfire after 10 p.m.

Adams was reportedly struck by one or more bullets fired by ISP SWAT team members when he "came to the door with a gun."

SWAT team members then reported seeing "Mr. Adams laying on the floor of the residence and he was still moving and had a rifle laying across his body."

The Richmond man was reportedly taken into custody by 11:50 p.m. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to a state police release.

Five members of the ISP SWAT team were placed on administrative leave, standard procedure after a police-action shooting.

As of Monday morning, charges had not yet been filed in the shooting of Christine Reed.

