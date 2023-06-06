81-year-old run over by own car when she gets out to move trash can, Tennessee cops say

A woman has died after she was run over by her own car rolling down a hill, Tennessee police said.

On June 5, 81-year-old Joyce Hicks parked on a street at the top of a hill in Nashville to visit a friend, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

After her visit, Hicks got back in her Nissan Sentra and put the car into gear, police said.

The car started to roll backwards, police said, and bumped into a residential trash can.

Hicks got out of the Sentra, but left the car in gear, police said.

As she moved the trash can away from the back of her car, Hicks fell down onto the street, according to the release.

The car began to roll backward down the hill and on top of Hicks, police said.

The car kept rolling and went all the way down the hill before stopping in the front yard of a home at the bottom, police said.

Hicks was taken to a hospital where she later died, according to police.

Drivers charged months after high-speed crash kills 6 road workers, officials say

18-year-old dies after falling from roof of moving pickup truck, Alaska officials say

Beloved 17-year-old dies in UTV crash, NC officials say. ‘Going to miss her smile’

Man dies after going into water to pull broken-down boat to shore, TN officials say