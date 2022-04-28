81-year-old shot while apologizing for almost striking pedestrians, Michigan cops say

An 81-year-old man was shot after he almost struck two pedestrians who were attempting to cross the street, Detroit police say.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, and came three hours after a 4-year-old was shot in an unrelated incident in Detroit, police said in a news briefing.

The 81-year-old was attempting to make a turn when he nearly hit the two pedestrians in a residential area, according to Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

He rolled down his window to apologize to the pedestrians, and one of them shot at him multiple times, Fitzgerald said.

The 81-year-old was shot in the hip and is expected to recover with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are seeking help identifying the suspects, who fled after the shooting. Surveillance footage shows the persons of interest at a nearby gas station around the time of the incident.

“This is not representative of our community. This is not what people do in our community,” Detroit Police Chief James E. White said.

