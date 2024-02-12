UPDATE: 81-year-old St. Charles man found safe

UPDATE: The endangered person advisory was canceled just before 6:50 p.m. Sunday after the missing man returned home safe. Per station policy, we have removed the man’s name from the story.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for an 81-year-old man with medical issues who drove away from his home Sunday afternoon.

According to a police spokesperson, the man was reported missing at 3 p.m. from the 2400 block of Mayer Drive.

The man has dementia, seizures, and heart issues and is without his necessary medications, police said.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3309.

