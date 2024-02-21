81-year-old Sun City man missing and ‘endangered;’ Beaufort and Jasper police searching

Police across Beaufort and Jasper counties are searching for 81-year-old missing person Martin Raffone, who is considered endangered after leaving his Sun City home early Tuesday morning.

Raffone, who has gray hair and blue eyes, is believed to be driving a white 2015 Hyundai Genesis sedan with the S.C. tag KDP973. The car was last seen on surveillance video around 3 a.m. Tuesday near I-95’s Exit 8 interchange in Hardeeville, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens.

Family members reported Raffone’s disappearance around 10 a.m. Tuesday, telling police he had left the house around midnight.

Beaufort County deputies and Hardeeville police are actively searching for Raffone in the five-mile span between Sun City and I-95, including use of helicopters from the sheriff’s office aviation unit. Investigators are still inspecting various surveillance video feeds in hopes of another sighting, Viens said.

Anyone with information on Raffone’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.

