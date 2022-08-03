81-year-old woman found dead after fire in Woodland Hills home, LAPD says

An 81-year-old woman was set on fire and died in her Woodland Hills home Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A family member went to check on Ok Ja Kim in the 208000 block of Martha Street north of Burbank Boulevard on Tuesday and found Kim on the floor in her bedroom. The family member saw evidence of a fire and called 911, Officer Annie Hernandez said.

Officers from the Topanga Division arrived at the home at 7:40 p.m. and found an unconscious Kim partly underneath her bed. Her body was semi-charred and the home was ransacked, police said. There were signs of forced entry into the home, but police do not have a description of a suspect.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood for any additional information.

LAPD Det. Sharon Kim told KTTV Fox 11 that the area is a "generally quiet neighborhood."

"[It's] upper-middle class, so a crime like this, that's violent, is pretty unusual for this neighborhood," Kim said.

"I have noticed that there is a large transient population in this neighborhood, and we're not sure if that might be related, but that's something we all have to be aware of when we're coming from and going to our homes,'' Kim said.

Anyone with information for this case was urged to call LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at (818) 374-9550 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.