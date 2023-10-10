After 81 years, Kansas City area hardware store is closing. Everything is on sale

A&N Hardware, a North Kansas City fixture since 1942, is closing.

“They finally gave me enough money for the building,” owner Bill Ragan said Friday. “We started liquidating the inventory this week and will try to be out of here by the end of December.”

The mom-and-pop shop, which Ragan owns with his wife, Diane, caters primarily to industrial and commercial customers but has the look of a classic hardware store, with narrow aisles lined with nuts and bolts, power tools and plumbing supplies.

Everything in the store is on sale, with some items up to 50% off.

North Kansas City’s A&N Hardware opened in 1942. It plans to close by the end of the year. David Hudnall/dhudnall@kcstar.com

“We’ve had some regulars coming in and buying up a lot of our Wright tools, which are American made,” Ragan said. “Selling a lot of Milwaukee and Dewalt tools too.”

The Ragans have owned the building since 1982. He said he couldn’t say much about the new owner of the building, owing to a nondisclosure agreement he signed with the buyer.

County records show 1561 Swift St. was purchased by Armour District Member LLC. The Kansas City Business Journal reported earlier this year that the LLC is owned by Financial Holding Corp., which is controlled by the Merriman family, owners of the longtime Kansas City-based insurance company Americo Life.

The back entrance of A&N Hardware, at 1561 Swift Ave. David Hudnall/dhudnall@kcstar.com

Armour District Member LLC has amassed nearly 100 acres of property in North Kansas City, the Business Journal reported, that is being evaluated by the Kansas City Royals as a possible site for a new ballpark.

Until it closes, A&N Hardware is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.