82% of Americans Say COVID-19 Has Changed Their Retirement Plans

Dawn Allcot
·3 min read
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

Fidelity Investments released a new report this week that explored Americans’ retirement plans and how they have changed as a result of the pandemic. The Fidelity Investments 2021 State of Retirement Planning Study discovered that 82% of Americans feel that the pandemic has negatively impacted their retirement plans and savings. One-third say it could take two to three years to get back on track because they have either lost their job, derailing their retirement savings efforts, or have borrowed or withdrawn funds from their retirement accounts to pay bills.

See: How COVID-19 Changed Retirement for Everyone
Find: 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

However, people have gotten more confident about their ability to retire, potentially because financial struggles during the pandemic caused them to think more seriously about planning for the future and saving for retirement, according to a statement released by Fidelity. The report shows that 79% of survey respondents said they re-evaluated their priorities in the past year.

“This past year has been a roller coaster, but for those Americans with a retirement plan, it should come as a relief to know the fundamentals remain sound,” said Melissa Ridolfi, senior vice president of Retirement and Cash Management at Fidelity Investments.

See: How to Protect Your Retirement Savings During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Find: 4 Investing Lessons the Pandemic Has Taught Us

Retirement Accounts Reach Record Savings Levels

Likewise, Ridolfi noted that retirement savings accounts at Fidelity reached record levels of contributions in the fourth quarter of 2020, especially for female investors.

In a separate press release, Fidelity reported that the average:

  • Individual retirement account balance reached $128,000, up 9% from the prior quarter and up 11% from Q4 2019

  • 401K balance increased to $121,500, up 11% from Q3 and up 8% from the prior year

  • 403(b) balance reached $106,100, up 10% from last quarter and achieving six-figure levels for the first time

See: COVID-19 Blew Up Everyone’s Plans — Guess Which Generation Is Planning to Retire Even Earlier
Find: How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

Financial Concerns Shift Amidst Economic Recovery

Just as retirement plans may have changed due to the pandemic, financial concerns have shifted as well. Last year around this time, 40% of people were concerned about paying monthly bills. That number dropped to 32% this month. However, this year, people are more concerned about affording healthcare costs in retirement (42%, up from 37%) and maintaining a nest egg for retirement (an increase of only 1%, from 36% to 35%). People are less concerned about paying for their child’s education, with only 41% of respondents citing this as a concern versus 43% last year.

One key to alleviating financial concerns in any area, according to the release, is to establish a financial plan. The survey found that 56% of people with a plan were “very confident they’ll be able to retire when and how they want,” and 43% said they have “greater piece of mine despite market volatility.”

More from GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 82% of Americans Say COVID-19 Has Changed Their Retirement Plans

Recommended Stories

  • Many Americans need years to get their retirement savings back on track after the pandemic

    More than 4 in 5 Americans said the pandemic’s economic fallout affected their retirement plans, according to a new study, with a third estimating they’ll need at least two years to recover.

  • As Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000, residents brace for holiday spike

    Mexico's coronavirus death toll topped 200,000 on Thursday, making it only the third country in the world to hit the grim milestone, as a vaccination campaign struggling to pick up pace and upcoming holidays fuel fears of a third wave of infections. Some residents are imploring others to do their part to keep cases from surging again, after hospitals in some of the country's most populated urban centers, such as Mexico City and neighboring State of Mexico, were overwhelmed by the last wave. Mexico began vaccinating the public against COVID-19 last year, one of the region's earliest rollouts, but the effort has been hampered by delays in vaccine deliveries due to bottlenecks in supply, prompting the government to complain about hoarding by richer countries.

  • The absolute best black bags to buy during Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

    A chic black bag is a closet staple, fitting with practically every single outfit you could possibly wear. The post The absolute best black bags to buy during Nordstrom’s Spring Sale appeared first on In The Know.

  • Harry and Meghan’s Split From Royal Family to Be Explored in Another Lifetime Movie

    Lifetime is expanding its Harry & Meghan Creative Universe to air a third movie about the embattled royal couple. In the wake of Oprah Winfrey’s blockbuster interview with the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Lifetime has greenlighted “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace,” which promises to “reveal what ultimately lead to the couple’s break […]

  • 7 Things You Need To Know When Filing Your Tax Return This Year

    There are were already some important changes coming to how you pay your taxes, and now with less than a month before the traditional Tax Day, the IRS has switched things up again. Most notably, the...

  • The "Major Issue" Delaying the Royals' Discussions With Harry, Insiders Say

    Although Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey was more than two weeks ago, the shock and anger Buckingham Palace experienced in its wake has not waned. In fact, some insiders are saying the enmity between the Sussexes and Prince William has increased since the couple's tell-all, where they brought up allegations of racism regarding an unnamed family member and revealed that Meghan was so distraught over the lack of support she received from the institution, she was driven to thoughts of suicide.But things went from bad to worse a week after the interview when Oprah's best friend, Gayle King, revealed on CBS This Morning that she'd called Harry and Meghan over the weekend and the prince told her that his post-interview conversations with his father and brother were "not productive." She went on to say, "No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet at this particular time and I think it's frustrating for them to see that it's a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate false stories that definitely have a racial slant."King's statement about the royals not speaking to Meghan raised a red flag for William and has made him wonder who exactly should have a seat at the table when the royals discuss the situation, Palace sources told Best Life. "[He] is reluctant to include Meghan in conversations because there is real concern over having what is said be repeated in the media by her friends, even though the Queen wants to begin to restore family relationships by bringing everyone together to talk," an insider told Best Life. "William and the Prince of Wales know they have to begin somewhere with Harry, but there is no trust at the moment. That is the major issue that's preventing talks from moving forward." Read on for more on what's to come with the interview fallout, and for more on where things went wrong, check out The Royals Made This One "Fateful Mistake" With Meghan, Says Insider. In the aftermath of the interview, William believed it was his duty to take the lead. William was instrumental in helping Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles navigate their way through Megxit. Now, in dealing with the crisis that emerged as a result of the Oprah interview, he's done the same, insiders say.William was at the center of two-day crisis talks with his father and grandmother about how to respond to Harry and Meghan's claims. He believes he must shoulder the responsibility of trying to broker some sort of truce in light of what the Queen has had to deal with in recent months. "The Duke of Cambridge believes it is his duty to step up and help his grandmother through this incredibly stressful time," said a source. "The interview first aired while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital and the Queen was obviously very concerned with his health. If there is drama more to come, William is going to be the one who will take the lead." And for more on William's role in all of this, check out The One Thing William Must Do to Save the Monarchy, Say Insiders. William is particularly upset over Harry and Meghan's racist allegations against the family. While William has been "reeling from what had happened," as one insider said, he is also "furious at what he considered to be the incredibly disrespectful treatment Her Majesty received from the duke and duchess. William knew very well that their claims made against 'the institution' were claims against the family. He simply could not understand how his brother could do that and continues to struggle with what has happened."Royal sources say it was William who was insistent that Harry and Meghan's allegations of racism be refuted strongly in the Palace's response, but understood that denying the couple's nonspecific claims might further escalate what was already a crisis of epic proportions. "He firmly agreed with the Queen that after the statement was released, there would be nothing further about it coming from the Palace and these matters had to first and foremost be settled privately," a source told Best Life.But the prince was the first royal to confront the issue head-on four days after the interview during an engagement with Duchess Catherine at a London school. When a reporter called out a question about the accusations of racism at the end of William and Kate's visit, he calmly said, “We’re very much not a racist family.” And for more royals news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. William's relationship with the Queen has "massively improved" since Megxit. While the William and Harry's relationship has never been in a more precarious state, William has grown closer to the Queen ever since Harry and Meghan's announcement they were stepping down as senior royals. His role in the handling of the latest chapter in the royal drama has earned him even more respect from his grandmother.“That has changed the way the Queen sees him and values his input,” a courtier told The Times. The outlet also reported that William feels his relationship with his grandmother has “massively improved” in recent years and their views are “more aligned than ever." And for more on what got them to this place, find out why The Queen Was "Greatly Impressed" by Prince William in 2020, Insiders Say. Despite everything that's happened, William and Harry remain hopeful they can rebuild their fractured relationship. In the same Times interview, a Palace aide said, “Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother. They shared everything about their lives, an office, a foundation, meetings together most days and there was a lot of fun along the way. He’ll miss it forever.” Another friend said: “It’s still raw. He’s very upset by what’s happened, though absolutely intent that he and Harry’s relationship will heal in time."Even with all his grievances and hard feelings with the royal family, Harry told Oprah: “I love William to bits … We’ve been through h*** together."He said at the moment, he'd describe their relationship as giving each other space, but he added, "Time heals all things, hopefully.” And for more on another royal facing a reckoning, check out This Royal Has the Most to Lose From Harry&Meghan's Interview, Insiders Say.Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.

  • Lockheed and Northrop Beat Out Boeing to Land Multibillion Dollar Pentagon Contract

    Teams led by Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) have won billions in new funding to work on a new missile defense interceptor program designed to protect the U.S. homeland from intercontinental ballistic threats. The Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has awarded an initial $1.6 billion to the two contractors, with more funding to come, selecting them over Boeing (NYSE: BA) to develop and demonstrate their concepts.

  • Analysis: A Split Between Biden and Teachers Unions on Reopening Schools? There Are 122 Billion Reasons Why It Doesn’t Matter

    Updated | Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. While we are a long way from schools returning to normalcy, the tide has turned on reopening for in-person instruction. Even entrenched opponents of the idea, like the Chicago Teachers Union and United Teachers Los Angeles, have reached agreement with their respective […]

  • Cuomo ordered New York officials to prioritise his family for Covid tests, report claims

    The governor’s family members were given special access to Covid testing in earlier days of the pandemic

  • Woman vanishes on way home from her birthday party

    ‘Her parents are devastated, our community is devastated. I don’t think any of us slept last night’

  • QAnon targets Chinese people amid rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

    QAnon targets Chinese and Jewish in ‘rebrand’ of conspiracy movement

  • Somalia photography: 'I want it to be normal for women to take photos'

    A photography exhibition in Somalia by two women challenges the way the country is seen.

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • Atlanta man detained after carrying five guns into store just two days after Boulder shooting

    Authorities are still investigating the man’s motive

  • Zuckerberg says his five-year-old uses Messenger as lawmaker tells him platform is her ‘biggest fear as parent’

    Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg says his five-year-old uses Messenger as a lawmaker told him the platform is her “biggest fear as parent.” Mr Zuckerberg said that he allowed his eldest daughter, Max, to use the platform to “message her cousins” as he and other tech bosses came under fire from politicians in Congress. The social media CEO was joined by Twitter boss Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pinchai in fielding questions from the Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday.

  • Fan-favorite Carolina Panthers player leaves team during free agency

    The exodus from Charlotte to Buffalo continues.

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • Ahmad Alissa: Boulder shootings suspect Ahmad Alissa making first court appearance

    The suspected shooter has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder

  • Zuckerberg says Trump ‘should be responsible’ for role in Capitol attack

    Facebook chief calls attack an ‘outrage’ at House hearing on proliferation of mis- and disinformation on social media

  • Elderly Asian woman attacked on San Francisco street using GoFundMe to combat racism: Family

    The family of a 76-year-old Chinese woman who fought back after being punched in the face in an unprovoked attack on San Francisco’s Market Street said Monday that she was recovering from her injuries and would donate over $900,000 raised on a GoFundMe page to “combat racism.”