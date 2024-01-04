82 Belarusians have received prison sentences for anti-war stance since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

At least 1,645 Belarusian men and women have been detained for expressing anti-war views since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 82 of them have been convicted of criminal offences and sentenced to prison terms ranging from 1 to 23 years.

Source: the Belarusian human rights centre Viasna

Details: Human rights activists say that 13 individuals in Belarus have been convicted of railway sabotage and given a total sentence of 199.5 years of imprisonment.

At least 35 people have been convicted of sharing photos and videos of Russian military equipment in the media, and 13 individuals have been sentenced for intending to fight on the side of Ukraine.

At least 26 individuals have been prosecuted for publicly condemning Russian aggression, donating to Belarusian volunteers, and supporting Ukraine.

People in Belarus are persecuted for openly supporting Ukraine and arrested under the administrative offences code.

Belarusians can be detained for: expressing support for Ukraine on social media, using the Glory to Ukraine salute, displaying the Ukrainian flag in their social media avatars, singing the Ukrainian national anthem in karaoke, sharing old photos that include the Ukrainian flag, writing "No to war!", laying flowers at the Ukrainian embassy, and wearing blue and yellow ribbons.

