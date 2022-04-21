82-year-old Beavercreek man sentenced for child rape

An 82-year-old Beavercreek man learned he will be spending 25 years to life in prison for sex abuse involving a child known to him.

Gary Deis was sentenced in Greene County Common Pleas Court Thursday.

“In approximately 2006, Deis sexually assaulted the child at a home in Beavercreek,” the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office said. “Several years later, the child disclosed the abuse, and the City of Beavercreek Police Department began an investigation.”

According to investigators, the victim’s mother ended up making a recorded phone call with Deis, where he made statements that corroborating the sex abuse.

“Justice does not have an age limit. Justice does not have an end date. It is likely that Gary Deis will die in prison, but keep in mind that the victim has been carrying this trauma and pain since 2006 and will continue to do so in the future,” said Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes.

Deis will not be eligible for parole for at least 25 years.







