82-year-old driver hits tree, dies in crash near Sprague

Nov. 22—An 82-year-old driver died from hitting a tree at the Sprague Lake rest area, Washington State Patrol said in a release.

Sam B. Moore of Spokane Valley was traveling westbound in a Honda CR-V on I-90 with 76-year-old passenger Pamela Brisboies. Just before 8 a.m., Moore took the exit to the rest stop 3 miles east of the city of Sprague, where he drove into a grassy area and hit a tree.

According to WSP, Moore was flown by air ambulance to Sacred Heart Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Brisboies was injured and also transported to Sacred Heart.