82-year-old man fatally struck by bus on Manhattan’s east side

An 82-year-old man fatally struck by an empty mini-school bus in Murray Hill died from his injuries, police said Saturday.

Upper East Side resident Fahri Boumechal was crossing Second Ave. at E. 37th St. about 11:45 a.m. Friday when the turning bus rammed into him, witnesses told police.

The incident happened near the entrance to the Queens Midtown Tunnel and about three miles from Boumechal’s E. 88th St. home, cops said.

Boumechal suffered a massive head injury and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, but he could not be saved.

The school bus driver was making a left turn onto Second Ave. from E. 37th St. when he struck the senior. He remained at the scene and no criminal charges were immediately filed.

There were no children on the bus — just another adult, police said.