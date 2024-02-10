82-year-old man killed in Champaign County crash

A Springfield man is dead after a crash in Champaign County on Thursday.

First responders were called out to Valley Pike near Storms Creek Road in Mad River Twp. for reports of a crash around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

An initial investigation showed that a 2007 Lexus was going north on Upper Valley Pike, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

As it got to the intersection at Storm Creek Road, a 2010 Ford Edge traveling south on Valley Pike tried to make a left-hand turn onto W. County Line Road and was hit by the Lexus.

After hitting the Ford, the Lexus spun off the east side of the road and stopped in a field.

The driver of the Lexus, George “Pete” Winnenburg, 82, died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, a 42-year-old St. Paris woman, and a juvenile passenger were uninjured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.