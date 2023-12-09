82-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Pinellas County, FHP says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said they are looking for a pickup driver who killed an 82-year-old Jacksonville man in Pinellas County.

The FHP said at about 6:48 p.m. on Nov. 28, a gold Dodge Ram, possibly a 2002 to 2005 model, was heading south on 49th Street North when it turned right at the intersection with 58th Avenue North.

Troopers said the truck then hit the victim as he was walking across a crosswalk. The truck then fled the scene.

According to the FHP, the victim died on Dec. 1 after being taken to a local hospital. Witnesses gave a description of the vehicle, saying that it would likely have damage on the right side, right fender and engine hood from hitting the man.

“Witnesses also advised the truck had a louder than stock exhaust and was in good condition other than fading paint,” the FHP said.

If you know anything about the crash, call ***FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

